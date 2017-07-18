Unclaimed $800K lottery ticket sold at St. Charles grocery store

A grocery store in west suburban St. Charles sold a winning $800,000 ticket for Friday’s Lucky Day Lotto evening drawing, but no one has claimed the prize.

The winning “Quick Pick” ticket was bought at the Jewel-Osco store at 654 Kirk Road, according to the Illinois Lottery. The retailer will receive a bonus of $8,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the ticket.

The person who bought the winning ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit an Illinois Lottery Prize Center, lottery officials said. Winners have one year from the original drawing to claim their prizes.