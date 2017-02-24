Under pressure, CPS restores $15M for its poorest schools

Under pressure for cutting school budgets disproportionately for poor children, Chicago Public Schools said Friday it would restore $15 million of previously frozen discretionary money to its poorest schools.

That, however, will increase the district’s current budget gap to $129 million.

CPS officials had taken away half of each principal’s remaining discretionary funds, saying it would save $46 million as the schools system makes up for $215 million it had counted on — in vain — from the state.

But after a Sun-Times analysis showed that schools where three of four children are low income were generally cut at twice the rate as schools where one in four children were low income, and that majority Hispanic schools saw freezes that were twice as large as majority white schools, the district relented.

CEO Forrest Claypool and Chief Education Officer Janice Jackson wrote to principals Friday that $12 million would go back to CPS schools, and another $3 million to charter schools:

“Several weeks ago, as a result of Gov. (Bruce) Rauner’s admittedly ‘emotional’ veto of $215 million in funding he promised CPS, we instituted a painful spending freeze that prioritized keeping teachers in classrooms. As many of you know, this was an agonizing choice. We knew that this would result in an uneven distribution of cuts; however, at the end of the day, we wanted to prevent teacher layoffs that would have affected schools across all CPS communities. Not only did we not want to lose good teachers, but the impact on students of removing teachers late in the school year would have been devastating at many schools.

“After the freeze was announced, we heard strong concerns from members of both the African-American and Hispanic communities. While we cannot make this freeze equal in all schools, we want to be responsive to those concerns and mitigate the most disproportionate impacts.”

Former members of the district’s Latino Advisory Council — 16 of whom resigned in protest out of 18 — lauded the change of heart.

“Today’s announcement that the Chicago Board of Education will restore some funding to schools with low-income and Latino and African-American students is an example of what happens when a community of leaders comes together to advocate for its children,” wrote Jose Rico, one of the 16 who stepped down. “However, we are deeply disturbed by the lack of engagement that led to the proposed cuts and disproportionately impacted the lowest Latino and African-American students. The restoration of some of these funds is one small step to remedy a grave injustice.”

Rauner’s education secretary Beth Purvis also released a statement:

“We are pleased to see CPS reverse their terrible decision to disproportionally cut money from the budgets of schools that serve low-income children who are Hispanic and African-American. Now is the time for CEO Claypool to engage in a constructive process to pass a balanced budget with changes that would help schools across the state, including those in Chicago.”