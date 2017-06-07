Unidentified baby girl pulled from fire at vacant home in Markham

The body of an unidentified baby girl was pulled from the wreckage of a fire at a vacant home in south suburban Markham early Monday.

The fire broke out before 6 a.m. at a vacant home in the 15400 block of Hamlin, according to Markham Police Chief Mack Sanders.

The baby, believed to have been less than a year old, has been listed as “baby Jane Doe” because no one has come forward to claim her remains.

On Thursday, Markham police released a photo showing clothing similar to that worn by the baby at the time she was found.

“We were hoping someone would have come forward to report her missing,” Sanders said, noting that police were following up on leads in an attempt to identify the girl.

“We hope that the photo may jog someone’s memory,” he added.

Anyone with information should call Markham police at (708) 331-2171.