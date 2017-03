Unidentified female dies of burns suffered in Calumet City

An unidentified person died Thursday of burns suffered in south suburban Calumet City.

The female victim was pronounced dead at Franciscan Health in Hammond, Indiana, at 11:59 a.m. Thursday, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

She suffered burns to the body in the 1400 block of Forest Avenue in Calumet City, according to the coroner’s office. Her manner of death remains pending.

Calumet City police did not respond to a request for information about the death Monday morning.