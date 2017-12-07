Union group led by Edwin Eisendrath set to acquire Sun-Times

An investor group led by former Chicago Ald. Edwin Eisendrath and the Chicago Federation of Labor is poised to purchase the Chicago Sun-Times. | Associated Press File photo

An investment group led by former Chicago Ald. Edwin Eisendrath along with a coalition of labor unions is poised to acquire the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Reader, Eisendrath and others familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.

The deal was expected to be completed by Thursday morning, with a press conference to take place at some point that day.

“A great group has come together and make sure that a genuine voice with honest and good reporting that connects with working men and women thrives,” Eisendrath said.

“The Sun-Times has been an important part of Chicago for our whole lives,” he added. “We are inspired by the writing and reporting, and a group of civic-minded leaders wanted to save that.”

Eisendrath declined to disclose the terms of the deal, and he said he didn’t yet have permission to identify all the members of his investment group. Besides Eisendrath, the group includes corporate restructuring expert William Brandt, the Chicago Federation of Labor, other local labor unions and about a half-dozen other individuals.

“Our investors include more than half a million hardworking people around Chicago, and you can bet we’ll be talking with a voice that resonates with the working class,” Eisendrath said. “We’re going to organize around that to raise circulation.”

The Eisendrath-led group edged out Tronc Inc., which owns the Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, Baltimore Sun and several other newspapers across the country. A Tronc spokeswoman declined to comment.

Tronc Chairman Michael Ferro — the principal owner in Sun-Times parent Wrapports LLC before he assumed a controlling interest in Tronc and donated his Wrapports shares to a charitable trust — had long expressed an interest in single ownership of both the Tribune and Sun-Times. Tronc had announced its intent to buy the Sun-Times in May, setting forward a process overseen by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division by which others could bid.

The Eisendrath group’s impending deal to buy the Sun-Times preserves two independent newspaper voices in Chicago, one of the last two-newspaper towns in America. Tronc had vowed to operate the Tribune and Sun-Times as independent titles, though media observers had expressed skepticism over how long that might last.

The Chicago News Guild, which represents unionized newsroom employees at the Sun-Times and Reader, had been vehemently opposed to Tronc buying the Sun-Times and Reader. The Guild is not one of the unions involved in the planned purchase.

Bob Reiter, secretary-treasurer of the Chicago Federation of Labor, previously said that its investors had raised “in excess of $11.2 million” before the 5 p.m. Monday deadline set by the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, which has been involved in the sale because the federal government has frowned on a single entity controlling multiple media operations in the same market.

Sun-Times Publisher and Editor in Chief Jim Kirk declined to comment.

Eisendrath’s group submitted a bid for the paper last month, after the Justice Department required the Sun-Times to publish an advertisement seeking other buyers for the Sun-Times, Reader and other Wrapports assets, including the Straight Dope website.

The new ownership group includes several local labor unions, including the CFL, and about eight individual investors, including corporate restructuring expert Bill Brandt.

“I think it’s a worthwhile challenge,” Brandt said earlier this week. “It’s a money-losing venture, but this is one of those things where you take a gulp and you do it for the good of the city. Chicago needs two newspapers.”

The identities of several other investors, however, remain unknown. Brandt said the group included several people “well-known in the political scene.”

Wrapports currently has a contract with Tronc to print the Sun-Times and Reader. Media reporter Ken Doctor wrote earlier this week that the contract between the two companies is Tronc’s largest source of revenue, with Wrapports paying $25 million a year for printing — a profit margin of 50 percent or more.