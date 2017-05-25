Union Station’s $1B vision: residential towers atop historic terminal

The plan to redevelop Union Station and the area around it includes building two residential towers — and rooftop greenspace — on top of the historic transit terminal. | Riverside Investment & Development rendering

A $1 billion plan to rehab Union Station and redevelop some of the area around it is gaining steam.

The city will formally announce today that Riverside Investment & Development is on board for the project.

Renderings released by the city show new office towers on land near the station, as well as two residential towers on top of the station. Built 90 years ago, the station was designed to support upward expansion.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Amtrak CEO Wick Moorman — Amtrak owns the station — will unveil the team that will begin the renovation by developing the commercial sections of the station and neighboring Amtrak-owned properties.

Riverside Investment & Development Co.’s plan will add about 3.1 million square feet of new commercial space near the terminal, according to the city.

Riverside estimates about 7,500 construction jobs will be created by project. The number of permanent jobs is estimated at 7,000 to 8,000.

Renovation will include better street entrances, that will make it easier for pedestrians to get in and out of the station, especially at rush hour.

The project is designed to be completed in three phases over six years.