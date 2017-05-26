Union treasurer indicted on fraud charges for Social Security scheme

A labor union official has been indicted on federal charges for a scheme to fraudulently collect early Social Security benefits.

John A. Matassa Jr., 65, was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Independent Union of Amalgamated Workers Local 711 in February 2013 when he placed his wife on the union’s payroll, even though she didn’t have a role or job function with the union, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Matassa, of Arlington Heights, is also accused of falsifying the minutes of a Local 711 meeting to make it look like the union’s executive board approved the hiring of his wife, prosecutors said. As the Secretary-Treasurer, he signed his wife’s paychecks and deposited them in an account jointly controlled by the couple, while at the same time lowering his own salary.

Two months later, Matassa applied for early retirement benefits under the Social Security Administration’s Old Age Insurance program and listed his lowered salary on the application, the U.S. attorney’s office said. The application was approved and Matassa had the agency wire payments to an account jointly controlled by himself and his wife.

The indictment, which was returned Thursday, charges Matassa with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft of government funds, four counts of embezzlement from a labor organization and two counts of making false entries in union records required to be in accordance with federal labor laws, prosecutors said. His arraignment was scheduled for June 1 before U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly.

Each count of wire fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, while theft of government funds is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said. The embezzlement charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and making false entries in union records carries a sentence of up to a year in prison.