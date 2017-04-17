United Airlines, city agree to preserve evidence in Dao incident

United Airlines and the city of Chicago have agreed to preserve evidence in the dragging of a passenger from a plane last week at O’Hare International Airport.

Dao’s attorneys’ filed an emergency legal petition last week to preserve a variety of records related to his removal. A hearing was scheduled for Monday, but Dao’s attorney Thomas A. Demetrio announced Saturday that the hearing had been canceled.

“The hearing for the petition will not take place because United and the City have agreed to preserve and protect the evidence requested,” Demetrio said in an emailed statement.

Representatives for United Airlines and the city’s Law Department did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the agreement.

Dr. David Dao was on a United Express flight from Chicago to Louisville Sunday when airline personnel realized they needed four more seats for an extra flight crew that was needed in Kentucky. Three other passengers eventually agreed to leave, but Dao insisted he needed to return home to care for patients.

Several cellphone videos captured Dao’s removal and Department of Aviation police dragging the man — whose face was bloodied — off the plane. An aviation security police officer was placed on leave after videos of Dao’s removal sparked a social media backlash against United.