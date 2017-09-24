United Center to host international tennis tournament next year

The United Center will swap out the Hawks and Bulls logos next year in exchange for a tennis court.

The second edition of the Laver Cup will be held at the West Side arena in September 2018, Mayor Emanuel announced Sunday. The inaugural tennis tournament, which pits Europe against the World, concludes Sunday in Prague.

“The Laver Cup will draw tennis fans from throughout the world to Chicago for a competition like no other,” Emanuel said in a statement.

“But this competition will do more than bring world-class tennis back to Chicago – it will inspire the next generation of tennis champions in neighborhoods across the city and beyond,” Emanuel said.

The tournament will be the first major tennis event to take place in Chicago in more than 25 years.