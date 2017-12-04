United won’t let cops remove paid passengers like Dr. Dao again

"And this can never, will never, happen again on a United Airlines flight," United CEO Oscar Munoz told ABC. | Screenshot

United Airlines’ CEO on Wednesday said the carrier will not allow police to remove a passenger from an aircraft again in situations like the one that occurred Sunday, when a bloodied passenger was dragged off an airplane at O’Hare International Airport.

Oscar Munoz told ABC News that “we are not going to put a law enforcement official to take them off the aircraft. … To remove a booked, paid, seating passenger? We can’t do that.”

A video posted online showing the incident sparked outrage across the U.S. and the world.

“That is not who our family at United is and you saw us at a bad moment,” Munoz said. “And this can never, will never, happen again on a United Airlines flight.”

Dr. David Dao was on a United Express flight from Chicago to Louisville when airline personnel realized they needed four more seats for an extra flight crew that was needed in Kentucky. Three other passengers eventually agreed to leave, but Dao insisted he needed to return home to care for patients.

Munoz says he hasn’t considered resigning in the wake of the scandal. On Tuesday, he issued a more apologetic statement after initially defending his employees’ handling of the situation and accusing Dao of being “disruptive and belligerent.”

But by Wednesday morning, Munoz was more conciliatory.

Asked if Dao can be blamed for doing anything wrong, Munoz replied: “No. He can’t be. He was a paying passenger.”

He said he had not yet spoken to Dao to offer a personal apology, which Munoz said was warranted.

“We have to more deeply embed a concept of caring, a concept of trust, a concept that large corporations do have a heart,” Munoz told ABC. “This will never happen again on a United Airlines flight.”