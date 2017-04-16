United changes policy, crews no longer can displace passengers

Dr. David Dao is dragged off a United Airlines flight last Sunday. | Twitter photo

After suffering a public relations nightmare when a passenger was dragged off a fully booked flight, United Airlines said Sunday it’s changing policy and will no longer allow crew members to displace customers already aboard an airplane.

The change comes after a passenger, Dr. David Dao, was dragged from a fully booked United Express flight in Chicago because he refused to give up his seat to make room for crew members.

Cellphone video of the incident sparked widespread outrage aimed at United.

Under the change outlined in an internal email dated Friday, a crew member must make must-ride bookings at least 60 minutes prior to departure.

Crews previously could be booked until the time of departure.

United spokeswoman Maggie Schmerin said Sunday the change is an initial step in a review of policies and is meant to ensure that situations like Dao’s never happen again.

RELATED STORIES: Sun-Times archive on Dr. David Dao