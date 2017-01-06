United flight returns safely to O’Hare after bird strike

A United Airlines flight returned to O’Hare International Airport Thursday morning after striking a bird.

United flight 1738, which was heading to Miami from Chicago, shut down one of the engines after a reported bird strike, according to United Airlines spokesperson Erin Benson.

The plane returned and landed safely at O’Hare, Benson said. The airline swapped planes and the flight re-departed Chicago at 10:40 a.m.

“We will be reaching out to customers to compensate them for the inconvenience,” Benson said.