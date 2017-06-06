United says bumping way down in May

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz says involuntary bumping from its flights was down 80 percent in May compared with a year earlier. | AP file photo

United Airlines says involuntary bumping of passengers from its flights was down 80 percent in May compared with a year earlier.

“This is a journey, not a destination. We’ve got more things you’re going to see us announce over the course of time,” United CEO Oscar Munoz told CNN on Tuesday. “But we’re on track.”

The Chicago airline got itself into hot water with the public after a 69-year-old passenger was dragged from a plane April 9 at O’Hare Airport because he refused to be bumped from a flight. United has since settled a lawsuit by Dr. David Dao for an undisclosed amount.