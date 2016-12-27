United says it’s reviewing ergonomic policies for employees

United Airlines jets at gates at O'Hare International Airport. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, United Airlines said it's reviewing ergonomic policies for employees after the U.S. Department of Labor announced a settlement over working conditions for baggage handlers. | Scott Olson/Getty Images file photo

NEWARK, N.J. — United Airlines said it’s reviewing ergonomic policies for employees after the U.S. Department of Labor announced a settlement over working conditions for baggage handlers.

A lawsuit was filed after inspectors found baggage handlers at Newark Liberty International Airport were forced to lift heavy bags or perform other functions while leaning over, twisting or reaching overhead.

The Labor Department said United baggage handlers reported more than 600 musculoskeletal injuries between 2011 and early 2015.

As part of the settlement announced Tuesday, United has agreed to install conveyor belts on jet bridges so handlers won’t have to manually lift and lower gate-checked passenger luggage.

The airline also will retain an expert on repetitive stress injuries to evaluate injury risks.

In a statement, the Chicago-based airline said the safety of employees and customers is a priority.