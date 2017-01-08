Mayor Rahm Emanuel today is expected to announce new development plans for the long-vacant U.S. Steel South Works site on the Southeast Side that include “up to 20,000 housing units.”

From an Emanuel administration annoucement:

The lakefront property, which has sat unused since the closure of the U.S. Steel plant in 1992, will be acquired by Emerald Living, a green-tech development company, under a Purchase and Sale agreement.

Preliminary plans for the 440-acre site envision a mixed-use development, with commercial retail and office spaces, that would take advantage of the extensive lakeshore frontage and views of the Chicago skyline. The site is also expected to include up to 20,000 housing units built with innovative, environmentally-friendly technology.

Development of the site follows major progress that has been made number of other large scale projects that have sat vacant for often generations, including the Old Main Post Office, the Michael Reese Site and several large parcels on the Chicago River south of downtown.