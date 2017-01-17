Man dies after Montgomery shooting, crash

A man died after he was shot and crashed his vehicle Friday night in west suburban Montgomery.

At 9:44 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Jericho and Orchard roads for a report of shots fired, according to Montgomery police.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle north of Jericho on Orchard that had crashed. The vehicle was struck multiple times by bullets and a 20-year-old man inside the vehicle was shot in the head.

Terrelle Suggs was taken by paramedics to Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, but was later airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Tuesday found Suggs, of the 900 block of New Haven Avenue in Aurora, died of a gunshot wound to the yea sand his death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Montgomery police at (630) 897-8707, or Aurora Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.