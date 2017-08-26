Uptick in South Shore vehicle thefts in July, August

Police are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts reported over the past month in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

Authorities have noted an increase in vehicle thefts in the area in July and August, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts occurred:

At 11:17 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 1700 block of East 71st;

About 9:45 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 7000 block of South Clyde;

At 9:01 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 2000 block of East 75th;

About 10:45 a.m. Aug. 1 in the 2000 block of East 69th;

About 6 p.m. July 31 in the 6700 block of South Oglesby; and

About 8 a.m. July 27 in the 6900 block of South Oglesby.

No suspect description was available. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.