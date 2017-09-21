Urn with human ashes found on bike path in Northwest Indiana

This is the type of urn which was found on a bike path in Hammond last week, and inside was a plastic bag of cremated human remains. | triplehcompany.com

It probably wasn’t what the family had in mind when they decided to cremate their loved one, but an urn filled with human ashes was found on a bicycle path last week in Northwest Indiana.

Now Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey is looking for information on who it is, and who it belongs to.

Hammond Police were called Sept. 10 after someone found the urn on the bike path on the north side of the Lost Marsh Golf Course at 129th and Calumet, according to the coroner’s office.

The urn—made of hard, brown plastic and about 8.25 inches deep, 6.5 inches wide and 4.5 inches long—contained a plastic bag of cremated remains.

It was stamped on the bottom with Triple H Company, the Ventura, California, firm which makes urns.

There is a torn sticker on the front that reads “GARDENS” and has the last four numbers of a ZIP Code, 2303, written on a tag in green.

Anyone with information should call the coroner’s office at (219) 755-3265.