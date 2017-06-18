US shoots down Syrian air force fighter

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian air force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.

The U.S.-led coalition headquarters in Iraq said in a written statement Sunday that a U.S. F-18 Super Hornet shot down a Syrian government SU-22 after it dropped bombs near the U.S. partner forces, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces.

This appears to mark a new escalation of the conflict. The shootdown was near the Syrian town of Tabqa.

The U.S. military statement says it acted in “collective self defense” of its partner forces and that the U.S. does not seek a fight with the Syrian government or its Russian supporters.