Vacant Joliet prison catches fire for second time this year

A fire broke out Monday morning at the vacant southwest suburban prison where the movie “The Blues Brothers” was filmed, the second time this year that a blaze was reported at the building.

The prison, in the 1100 block of Collins Street in Joliet, caught fire about 10 a.m., according to a post on the Joliet Police Department’s Facebook page.

Collins Street was closed between Woodruff Road and Louise Ray Drive, police said, and residents were advised to avoid the area.

The former Joliet Correctional Center previously caught fire on Memorial Day, the Sun-Times reported at the time. A 15-year-old Joliet boy was charged with one count of arson in that incident.

Another large fire in 2013 damaged several buildings in the historic structure.

The prison, which closed in 2002, was famously featured in the movie “The Blues Brothers.”