Valerie Jarrett won’t charge NEIU for graduation speech

Valerie Jarrett won’t collect a speaking fee for her commencement speech at cash-strapped Northeastern Illinois University.

Jarrett has spoken with the university president and will not be taking a speaking fee, a Jarrett spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The university said Monday it had found a donor to pay the $30,000 speaking fee after the school was criticized for agreeing to pay the former presidential adviser at a time staff is being forced to take unpaid days off.

“While keenly aware of the financial challenges in Illinois, we were not aware of the specific issues facing Northeastern Illinois University or that a donor would be paying for the speaking fee. Jarrett notified President Helldobler this morning that she will not be accepting a speaking fee for the commencement address. Jarrett looks forward to addressing the graduates and other members of the NEIU community next month,” Jarrett spokeswoman Amy Brundage said.