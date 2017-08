Vehicle burglaries reported in western suburbs

Police are searching for suspects after a string of car burglaries reports in the western suburbs.

All of the incidents happened in Batavia, where car burglars unlocked vehicles over the past week and stole items, according to Batavia police.

Some of the property was found in Chicago, police said. Investigators suspect burglars from the city have been targeting vehicles in suburbs along the expressway.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.