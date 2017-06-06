Vehicle crashes into apartment building, causes gas leak in Park Ridge

A vehicle crashed into an apartment building Tuesday in northwest suburban Park Ridge and caused a gas leak.

Officers responded about 12:40 p.m. to the apartment building in the 900 block of North Northwest Highway, according to Park Ridge police.

A 41-year-old Chicago woman was driving north on Shibley at Northwest Highway when she went through a stop sign, left the roadway and crashed into the building, police said. She was treated at the scene, and taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for additional evaluation.

During the crash, a gas meter was severed to the apartment building, causing a gas leak, police said. Residents were removed from the building for about an hour while the leak was capped.

The Chicago woman was cited for multiple traffic violations, including driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.