Vehicle damaged during exchange of gunfire in Aurora

Police are investigating after a vehicle was damaged by gunfire Thursday evening in west suburban Aurora.

The shooting happened about 5:50 p.m. West Illinois Avenue and Almond Drive, according to Aurora police. A vehicle parked on the street just east of the intersection was struck.

Witnesses told police that someone was firing shots from a dark gray Camry turned north on Almond, police said. Someone in a gray Dodge was shooting back and was last seen traveling east on Illinois.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact detectives at (630) 256-5500, Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit tips with the department’s My PD app.