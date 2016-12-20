Vehicle hit by Metra train near Bucktown

Metra Union Pacific/Northwest Line trains were halted during the Tuesday evening rush after a train hit a vehicle near Bucktown.

The crash involving Train 649 happened about 6:15 p.m. just south of the Clybourn station. No injuries were reported, according to Metra spokesman Michael Gillis.

UP-NW trains were still stopped in both directions as of 6:45 p.m., as was inbound UP-North Train 352 near the crash. Trains on both lines were expected to see delays for most of the night as crews clear the scene.