Vehicle recovered after armed carjacking in South Shore

A vehicle was recovered early Wednesday after an armed carjacking in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 2:45 a.m., two males forced a victim out of his vehicle at gunpoint in the 7400 block of South Coles, according to Chicago Police. The suspects then jumped in the victim’s vehicle and sped away.

The vehicle was found empty and abandoned in the 900 block of South Michigan, police said. No injuries were reported.