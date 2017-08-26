Vehicle shot at during Edens road rage incident in Northfield

Someone shot at people in another vehicle during a road rage incident early Saturday on the Edens Expressway in north suburban Northfield.

The victims were heading north in a vehicle about 12:25 a.m. on I-94 near Willow Road when a blue Nissan Altima with tinted windows pulled up alongside them on the passenger side, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. One of the four males in the Nissan then fired a single gunshot into the front passenger door of the victims’ vehicle.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a road rage incident, police said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information about it is asked to call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.