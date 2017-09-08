Six soldiers were hit by a vehicle in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, French media reported Wednesday. The driver fled the scene.
It was not immediately clear if the soldiers were deliberately targeted, although the Levallois-Perret’s mayor, Patrick Balkany, told French broadcaster BFMTV it looked that way.
Four of the soldiers were injured lightly, two more seriously.
Levallois-Perret is in northwest of Paris. The incident comes amid several recent attacks in France targeting security forces guarding sites after a string of deadly terror attacks.
