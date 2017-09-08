Vehicle slams into soldiers in Paris suburb, injuring 6

An armed French soldier patrols next to a forensic police officer near the site where a car slammed into soldiers in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris, on August 9, 2017. French police launched a manhunt on August 9 after a car rammed into soldiers near their barracks outside Paris, injuring six people, two of them seriously. | AFP PHOTO / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images

Six soldiers were hit by a vehicle in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, French media reported Wednesday. The driver fled the scene.

It was not immediately clear if the soldiers were deliberately targeted, although the Levallois-Perret’s mayor, Patrick Balkany, told French broadcaster BFMTV it looked that way.

Four of the soldiers were injured lightly, two more seriously.

Levallois-Perret is in northwest of Paris. The incident comes amid several recent attacks in France targeting security forces guarding sites after a string of deadly terror attacks.

