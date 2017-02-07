Vehicle struck by Metra train in Round Lake Park, woman injured

A woman was critically injured when a vehicle was struck by a Metra train Sunday morning in north suburban Round Lake Park.

About 11 a.m., the vehicle was heading west on Route 134 when it was struck at the crossing near Porter Drive by the Metra train bound for Chicago, according to Round Lake Park Police Chief George Filenko. An eyewitness said the vehicle went airborne.

The driver, a 58-year-old Round Lake woman, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical but “stable” condition with head and chest injuries, Filenko said.

No injuries were reported on the train.

“We are thankful that the victim survived such a tremendous impact,” Filenko said in an emailed statement.

The Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating.