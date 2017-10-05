Vehicle thieves hit Avondale, Irving Park

Police are warning Northwest Side residents of a string of vehicle thefts in the Avondale and Irving Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, a person or people stole vehicles that were parked with the doors locked on residential streets, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. April 24 in the 3300 block of North Ridgeway Avenue;

about 7:05 a.m. April 25 in the 3600 block of West Roscoe Street;

between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. April 25 in the 3800 block of North Pulaski Road;

about 7:30 p.m. April 25 in the 3800 block of North St. Louis Avenue;

about 7:10 a.m. April 27 in the 4000 block of West Warwick Avenue; and

about 8 p.m. on Saturday in the 3300 block of North Ridgeway.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.