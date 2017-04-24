Vehicles stolen in Brighton Park

Police are warning Southwest Side residents of three recent vehicle thefts in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The majority of the thefts occurred when the keys to the cars were left inside the vehicles, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

• at 3:15 p.m. March 31 in the 2400 block of West 47th Street;

• at 11 a.m. April 9 in the 2500 block of West 47th Street; and

• at 7:50 p.m. April 21 in the 2600 block of West 47th Street.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.