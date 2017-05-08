Vehicles stolen in recent months from South Loop, Bronzeville

Vehicles were reported stolen in June and July from the Near South Side and Bronzeville neighborhoods.

Eight thefts were reported between June 17 and July 27 after offenders broke the vehicle’s windows or found them unlocked, Chicago Police said in a community alert.

The thefts occurred during the day and overnight, police said. In one incident, a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody, but the victim declined to prosecute.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.