Verizon store in northwest Indiana robbed at gunpoint

A cellphone store was robbed at gunpoint Sunday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

The man entered the Verizon Wireless in the 800 block of North Superior Drive about noon and displayed a semi-automatic weapon, according to Crown Point police.

He forced the employees into a back room, where he had one employee lay on the floor and the other gather items and cash, police said. He then ordered the second employee to also lay on the floor, then left out the back door with an undetermined amount of money and electronics.

He was described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Cpl. Airren Nylin at (219) 663-2131 ext. 115, or the anonymous tip line at (219) 663-2131 ext. 265.