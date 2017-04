Verizon store robbed at gunpoint in Waukegan

Surveillance photos of the suspects who held up a Verizon store Tuesday night in Waukegan. | Waukegan police

A Verizon store was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening in north suburban Waukegan.

Three men in their 20s, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered the store in the 700 block of North Green Bay Road about 5:30 p.m. and demanded cash and property, according to Waukegan police.

One of the suspects had braids and another had blond tips, police said. They took off in a vehicle after the robbery.

Anyone with information should call the police tip-line at (847) 360-9001.