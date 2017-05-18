Victim in 2003 shooting dies, convicted gunman now faces murder charge

Melvin Sims died in December – 14 years after he was paralyzed in a West Side shooting that landed the gunman a 24-year prison sentence.

Now that autopsy result show that 57-year-old Sims died from complications related to his injuries, the shooter – Paul Anderson – has been charged with murder.

Anderson was convicted on attempted murder charges for his role in the 2003 shooting.

Anderson, now 37, and a co-defendant opened fire on Sims and his brother, Sammy, as the brothers sat on the porch of their Lawndale home.

Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil on Thursday ordered Anderson held in lieu of $2 million bail for murder.

Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Jamie Santini said Anderson was dealing drugs near the Sims’ home in the 700 block of South Springfield on March 29, 2003, and argued with Melvin Sims over money Sims said Anderson owed Sims’ brother. Anderson drove off, and the Sims brothers walked back to his house.

Minutes later, Santini said, Anderson and his cohort came walking through a nearby vacant lot, and opened fire on the brothers, striking both men in the head.

After a bench trial in 2004, Anderson was found guilty and sentenced to 24 years in prison.

He is not eligible for parole until 2023.