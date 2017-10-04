Video appears to show passenger being removed from United flight

A video posted by another passenger appears to show a man being dragged a United flight in Chicago on Sunday. | Getty Images

A Facebook video appears to show a passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight Sunday evening at O’Hare International Airport.

The 31-second clip posted on the Facebook page of Audra D. Bridges about 7:30 p.m. Sunday appears to show a man being dragged by his arms from a plane.

“Please share this video. We are on this flight. United airlines overbooked the flight. They randomly selected people to kick off so their standby crew could have a seat,” according to the caption of the Facebook video.

“This man is a doctor and has to be at the hospital in the morning. He did not want to get off. We are all shaky and so disgusted,” according to the caption.

“Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked,” United spokesman Charlie Hobart said in an email statement.

“After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate,” Hobart said.

“We apologize for the overbook situation. Further details on the removed customer should be directed to authorities.”

The city’s Department of Aviation police handled the situation, according to Chicago Police. A spokesperson for the aviation department did not immediately respond to a call requesting comment Monday morning.