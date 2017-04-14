The U.S. Department of Defense has released a video of the dropping of a massive bomb in Afghanistan Thursday.
The so-called “Mother of all bombs” struck an Islamic State tunnel complex, killing 36 Islamic State fighters and no civilians, Afghanistan officials have said.
The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that several IS caves and ammunition caches were destroyed by the giant bomb, which terrified villagers on both sides of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border with its “earsplitting blast.”
