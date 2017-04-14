WATCH: “Mother of all bombs” attack video released by Trump DOD

U.S. forces in Afghanistan used the bomb, officially called the GBU-43B, to strike an Islamic State tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday, April 13, 2017. | AP photo

The U.S. Department of Defense has released a video of the dropping of a massive bomb in Afghanistan Thursday.

The so-called “Mother of all bombs” struck an Islamic State tunnel complex, killing 36 Islamic State fighters and no civilians, Afghanistan officials have said.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that several IS caves and ammunition caches were destroyed by the giant bomb, which terrified villagers on both sides of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border with its “earsplitting blast.”

Here’s the video: