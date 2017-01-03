Villa Park man charged with burglarizing car in Elmhurst

A Villa Park man was arrested Tuesday for burglarizing a car in west suburban Elmhurst.

At 1:49 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call from a resident who saw a suspicious man pulling on car door handles in the area of Berkley and Elm Park Avenues, according to a statement from Elmhurst police.

Officers located a car in the 100 block of South Berkley that appeared to have been broken into, police said. The car’s owner confirmed the car had been burglarized.

During a search by police and a canine unit, 18-year-old Demetrius C. Orr was spotted running away from officers, police said. After an hour, Orr was found walking along the Canadian National Railroad tracks near West Avenue and taken into custody.

Detectives recovered several items Orr stole, but the items have not yet been linked to any reported car burglaries, police said.

Orr, of Villa Park, was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle, police said. He was taken to the DuPage County Jail for a bond hearing.