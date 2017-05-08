Villa Park man wins $100K lottery prize

A west suburban Villa Park man won $100,000 from an Illinois Lottery ticket.

Rick Poppert bought the winning “100X The Cash” ticket at the Mobil gas station in the first block of East St. Charles Road in Villa Park, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery.

“I couldn’t believe it! I rechecked my ticket at least five times,” Poppert said when he presented the ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Des Plaines.

He plans to use his winnings to pay bills and then put the remainder in the bank, according to the lottery.

The gas station will receive $1,000, or one percent of the prize, for selling the winning ticket, according to the lottery.