Vinnie Hinostroza hopes the third time’s the charm on top line

WASHINGTON — The first time Vinnie Hinostroza skated on United Center ice in a Blackhawks uniform and looked to his right and saw Jonathan Toews, he was basically slack-jawed. He saw Toews as a guy he grew up rooting for, a future Hall of Famer, an icon.

Now, in his third stint as Toews’ left wing, Hinostroza just sees a teammate. A linemate. One of the guys.

“When I was breaking in, it was still kind of weird being in this locker room and playing with guys I grew up watching,” Hinostroza said. “But now, they’re just teammates and friends. It’s easier now.”

That comfort level has translated to the ice, where Hinostroza is making a push to be the long-awaited answer in that top-line left-wing slot. Friday night’s game at Washington will be the fourth straight with Hinostroza alongside Toews and Marian Hossa, and while the line has only produced one goal in the first three games, it’s showing promise. And with Ryan Hartman carving out a useful and productive niche for himself on the third line with Tanner Kero and Richard Panik, Hinostroza could get an extended look on the top line.

Jonathan Toews (left) celebrates his goal with left-wing Vinnie Hinostroza on Jan. 6 against Carolina. (AP Photo)

“He’s great,” said Toews, who’s been craving a consistent linemate since the start of last season. “He’s skilled, he’s fast, he’s got a shot. He’s one of those guys, like [Hartman], that have been getting better every single game, all year. It’s been fun to play with him, and we know that we can keep getting better as we go along.”

The two players who filled the role well in the past were Brandon Saad and Patrick Sharp. And while Hinostroza isn’t built like either of them, he’s got the same kind of game-changing speed that complements the smart, two-way game of Toews and Hossa.

“The way Hoss and I play, it’s always been that heavy game, playing down low with the puck and playing good defensively,” Toews said. “It’s nice to have a guy like Vinnie that can finish plays off, or can skate the way he does and just create in open ice, too. I think he complements our line quite a bit.”

Hinostroza got a quick look on the top line in the first week of the season, then again during the circus trip in November. But he’s more confident now, and far more comfortable. And he hopes this time, he gets to stay.

“Earlier in the year, you just want to play for them and get them the puck, and you can get away from your game a little bit,” Hinostroza said. “You do whatever you can to keep them happy. But now, you know the better you play, the better they’re going to be, and the happier they’re going to be. So I just try to play my game and complement them.”

Big weekend

After sweeping four middling opponents during the recent homestand, the Hawks were eager to test themselves against the red-hot Capitals (who have won seven straight) and the Minnesota Wild, who entered Friday just two points behind the Hawks with four games in hand. Based on points percentage, the Wild are the best team in the Western Conference, not the Hawks. Oddly enough, Sunday’s home game will be the first meeting between the Wild and Hawks all season.

Toews said it’s nice to have two big games to get up for in the dog days of January.

“For sure,” he said. “I think you always have little spots like that throughout the season. Not that every other game’s a shoo-in or anything like that; you’ve got to compete every single night nowadays if you want to win. Everyone’s good. But there’s no doubt when you’re at the top of your division [and] you’re playing [other] teams at the top of the leaderboard, it’s a test for your team. You kind of measure up against some of those teams that are doing really well in the league.”

Roster report

Michal Rozsival will be back in the lineup Friday night. He was a healthy scratch in each of the last six games, and 12 of the last 13. Michal Kempny appears to be the odd-man out.

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus