Viral video kills chance aviation security officers will be armed

Viral video of a man being dragged off a United Airlines flight has virtually snuffed out any chance for aviation security officers to be authorized to carry weapons, an influential alderman said Monday.

Ald. Mike Zalewski (23rd), chairman of the City Council’s Aviation Committee, said Sunday’s embarrassing incident at O’Hare Airport was so “poorly handled from A-to-Z” that aviation security officers have lost their argument to bear arms.

Zalewski said the aviation security officer, who is now on a leave of absence, had no business getting involved in the incident, let alone boarding the flight from Chicago to Louisville.

It should have been handled by United, O’Hare’s flagship carrier, in the boarding area, before passengers ever boarded the flight, the alderman said.

And if the airline needed backup to handle a recalcitrant or unruly passenger, that should have been provided by Chicago Police officers, who were just minutes away when the viral video was taken, Zalewski said.

“The flight was overbooked. They were looking for people to give up their seats for United employees. . . . This all should have been taken care of in the holding area — not on the plane. This employee came on the plane and took matters into his own hands. . . . This should have been solely a United Airlines matter and not had the heavy hand of this employee come in and do what he did,” Zalewski said Monday.

“This matter was handled extremely poorly by this employee. Aviation security officers did not help their case of wanting to be armed like the Chicago Police Department out there by the way this was handled. . . . . It wasn’t a shining example for aviation security officers on how they might react to future situations, especially if they were armed. . . . If it was their judgment that this was going to help their cause, just the opposite happened.”

Zalewski said he talked to Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans about the incident and she was furious. Does that mean the idea of arming the officers is dead?

“If it’s not killed, it’s mortally wounded. Let’s put it that way,” Zalewski said.

“There are a lot of people upset about the way this was handled. This is a good example of sometimes people overreacting,” he said. “Considering that they’re fighting for the right to carry arms out there, it probably couldn’t have come at a worse time for their cause.”

Evans could not be reached for comment. Sources said the commissioner is so livid about the damage done to O’Hare Airport’s reputation as a travel hub, aviation security officers may well be hard-pressed to hold on to their jobs.

“She said pretty much what I said. This couldn’t have been handled more poorly. . . . It should never have occurred. Those were her words,” Zalewski said.

The city currently spends $19 million a year for 292 Aviation Security officers, with annual salaries ranging from $50,000 to $88,000 after undergoing four months of training. But they are not permitted to carry weapons.

Prior to Sunday’s embarrassment, that made no sense to Zalewski.

“I’m not against people making a decent salary. But if you’re not gonna put a gun on them, we should get somebody cheaper,” Zalewski told the Chicago Sun-Times last month.

Until Monday, a handful of influential aldermen had been pressuring Evans to arm aviation security officers, perhaps by making them part of the Chicago Police Department.

That new idea originated with Ald. Edward Burke (14th), powerful chairman of the City Council’s Finance Committee.

It was endorsed last month by Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th), whose ordinance authorizing aviation security officers to carry weapons has been languishing for months in a City Council committee.

“It’s very similar to what’s been done with the Ill. Secretary of State police. There are police officers over at the State of Illinois Center. They all carry the Ill. State police patch. They’re police officers and armed, but they’ve been assimilated into the Ill. State Police without the same degree of being an Ill. State trooper,” Taliaferro, a former Chicago Police officer, told the Sun-Times last month.

Evans has argued that the question of whether aviation security officers should be armed involves a “very complex set of issues” that requires “careful analysis” and cannot be resolved quickly.

“When we talk about securing the airport and risk and all of the issues we face, this is a very tiny piece of what we do,” Evans said last month.

Although aldermen feel a sense of urgency to resolve the controversy, Evans made it clear she was in no hurry.

“There’s no urgent issue. We’re fine. CPD has shown time and time again that they’re in place. They resolve issues quickly. . . . We’re very confident in the system we have in place today. It’s not a house-on-fire issue by any means,” she said.