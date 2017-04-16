Virginia Tech marks 10 years since shooting that claimed 32 lives

This April 28, 2007, photo shows a memorial board under a tent with items that were placed in front of it on the Virginia Tech campus after a mentally ill student shot and killed 32 people. | AP

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Ten years after a mentally ill student fatally shot 32 people at Virginia Tech, survivors and families returned Sunday to mark the anniversary and honor the lives of those killed.

Virginia Tech was holding a series of events Sunday to mark the anniversary of the deadly campus shooting on April 16, 2007.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine was among the 10,000 to 20,000 people expected at the Blacksburg campus. Kaine, who was governor at the time of the shooting, said he still vividly remembers the horrors of that day and has grown close to many of the survivors and the victims’ families.

“We’re going with a lot of different emotions, but we wouldn’t be anywhere else,” said Kaine, attending a service with wife Anne Holton.

The shooting at Virginia Tech was the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history until a massacre last year that claimed 49 lives at an Orlando, Florida, nightclub. It forced schools across the country to rethink campus security and reignited the debate over gun control that rages to this day.

Sunday morning, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and his daughter participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at 9:43 a.m. — the time when Seung-Hui Cho’s rampage in Norris Hall began.

With former Virginia Tech President Charles Steger and current President Timothy Sands and his wife, they walked around the memorial, stopping at every one of the 32 stones arranged in a semi-circle, each engraved with the name of a victim, the Roanoke Times reported.

The events were planned by current students over the last 18 months, said Mark Owczarski, a Virginia Tech spokesman.

Owczarski said most current students were in elementary school when the shooting occurred but understand that the “tragedy is part of Virginia Tech,” he said.