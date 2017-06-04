Visitation, funeral set for Chicago blues musician Lonnie Brooks

Chicago blues musician Lonnie Brooks’ visitation will be on Sunday, followed by a funeral on Monday.

Brooks’ family announced the plans Wednesday through his label, Alligator Records.

Brooks died last Saturday night at age 83.

He was known for his intense guitar solos and raspy but strong voice. He made a hit recording of Robert Johnson’s “Sweet Home Chicago.”

Brooks’ visitation will start at 3 p.m. Sunday at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Liberty Temple Full Gospel Church in Chicago. He will be buried at Lincoln Cemetery on Chicago’s South Side.