Wabash and Washington to close, CTA trains rerouted this weekend

A busy Loop intersection will be closed and several CTA lines will be rerouted this weekend for construction of a new elevated CTA station.

The intersection of Wabash and Washington will close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The closure is for the construction of the new elevated Washington-Wabash CTA station, according to CDOT.

Drivers heading east on Washington will be detoured either left or right on State Street, then back east on Lake or Monroe.

Construction will also temporarily close portions of the Loop elevated tracks between 10 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday, forcing several reroutes, according to the CTA.

Orange and Brown Line trains will operate as one route between Kimball and Midway; and Wells and Van Buren, according to the transit agency.

Green Line trains will operate between Harlem and 63rd via Wells and Van Buren. Pink Line trains will run between 54th/Cermak and Polk, then to Racine Blue Line for connecting train service to and from downtown.