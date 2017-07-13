Wabash Avenue closing for a week starting Saturday in the Loop

Part of Wabash Avenue will be shut down for more than a week in the Loop starting Saturday.

Wabash will close at 7 a.m. between Madison and Monroe so construction of the new CTA train station above Wabash can continue, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The street will be closed eight days and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, July 24, CDOT said.

Traffic moving west on Madison and east on Monroe will not be affected, officials said. All businesses and residents will have access to their buildings. People with disabilities will be accommodated, and valet services and loading zones will be provided to each building.

Drivers who want to travel south can use State Street or Michigan Avenue to avoid the closure, CDOT said.

The new station on Wabash will serve the CTA Brown, Green, Orange, Pink and Purple lines; and will become a “gateway” for Millennium Park and the Loop, according to CDOT.