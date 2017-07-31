Wabash reopens in Loop as CTA station construction nears completion

Streets have reopened Monday as construction on the new CTA station on Wabash in the Loop is coming to a close.

Work on Wabash Avenue between Monroe and Washington is finished and scaffolding has been removed as two lanes of traffic, parking and sidewalks are open again, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Construction on the new L stop is still ongoing, with finishing touches taking place on the mezzanine and concourse levels, CDOT said. Madison Street will close for two weekends in August to finish the work.

The new CTA station will serve the Brown, Green, Orange, Pink and Purple Lines, officials said.