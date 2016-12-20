Wal-Mart trims Christmas Eve hours

Wal-Mart will close its stores at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, two hours earlier than last year. | AP file photo

Any last-minute shopping at Wal-Mart on Christmas Eve will have to get wrapped up a little earlier this year.

The retail giant announced Tuesday its stores will close at 6 p.m. Saturday, two hours earlier than last year.

“Our associates work hard all year to make this holiday season special for our customers, and we truly appreciate what they do every day,” Judith McKenna, executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

“We also know that getting home on Christmas Eve to spend time with families is important.”