Walgreens ends yearslong attempt to buy Rite Aid

Walgreens has ended its takeover pursuit of rival Rite Aid following resistance from U.S. regulators. | Sun-Times file photo

NEW YORK — Walgreens has ended its takeover pursuit of rival Rite Aid following resistance from U.S. regulators and will instead now buy stores, distribution centers and inventory in a new deal.

The proposed merger, first announced in 2015, was initially for about $9.4 billion but was whittled down to about $6.8 billion earlier this year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance will pay Rite Aid Corp. a $325 million termination fee. It will pay Fred’s Pharmacy an additional $25 million following the termination of a related asset deal.

Under the new agreement, Walgreens will buy 2,186 stores, three distribution centers and related inventory from Rite Aid for approximately $5.18 billion.

The combination of Walgreens and Rite Aid would have created a drugstore giant with more than 11,000 stores nationally, even with the sale of more than a thousand stores. That’s a few thousand more than nearest competitor, CVS Caremark Corp.

Rite Aid, based in Camp Hill, Pa., runs nearly 4,600 drugstores in 31 states, and the addition of its locations had been expected to give Walgreens more negotiating muscle with drugmakers and other suppliers and to grow its presence in the Northeast and Southern California.

Deerfield-based Walgreens also has a sizeable overseas presence, especially in the United Kingdom. It currently runs more than 13,000 stores in 11 countries, including 8,175 in the United States.