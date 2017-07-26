Walking in on son’s girlfriend in bathroom leads to fatal punches

A northwest suburban man admitted throwing the punches that led to his father’s death after the older man walked in on his son’s girlfriend, who was using the bathroom.

A Kane County jury convicted 31-year-old Daniel M. Rak of aggravated domestic battery on Tuesday, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. He faces up to 7 years when he is sentenced by Judge Donald Tegeler Jr. on Sept. 8.

On Feb. 11, 2016, both men and the woman were at the home they shared in the 13N block of Engel Road in unincorporated Burlington Township, about 10 miles west of Elgin, prosecutors said.

Daniel Rak punched his father, Jeffrey Rak, “multiple times in the face and head, breaking his nose,” prosecutors said.

Danile Rak admitted that after one of the punches, his father yelled, “My nose!” and he saw blood coming from his father’s nose, prosecutors said, adding “that for two days after, his father continued to hold a rag to his nose.”

Daniel Rak found his father unresponsive on the floor of his bedroom about 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 and called 911. Paramedics found Jeffrey Rak unresponsive, “his face and head showed bruising and swelling, and dried blood was seen on his face,” prosecutors said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daniel Rak admitted “he was angry and struck his father in the head multiple times because his father walked into a bathroom occupied by his girlfriend,” prosecutors said.

“This jury for six days observed and listened to evidence and testimony, weighed the facts, determined this defendant’s actions toward Jeffrey Rak to be criminal, and found Daniel Rak to be responsible for his actions. We thank them for their commitment to the public’s role in the criminal justice process, and for refusing to accept attempts to minimize Daniel Rak’s violent behavior,” State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said.

His next court appearance is 9 a.m. July 28 for a status hearing, and he we faces sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 8. He remains free on his own recognizance.