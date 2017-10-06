Wanted man faces new charge after running from police in Ingleside

A wanted Lake Villa man was arrested Friday morning and hit with an additional charge after running from police in far northwest suburban Ingleside.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance about 8 a.m. in Ingleside’s 25500 block West Route 134, and found that Randall S. Grayburn, 24, had an active warrant out for his arrest, stemming from a domestic battery case in McHenry County, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

When deputies tried to take him into custody, Grayburn ran away, police said. They established a perimeter and canvassed the eventually tracking him down about 11:40 a.m. in a marsh near Rollins Road and Blackhawk Avenue, police said.

Grayburn was taken into custody and is being held on the warrant at the Lake County Jail, police said. He now faces an additional misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.